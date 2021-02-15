Isanti County Public Health continues to receive a lot of calls from people who are interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. However, we continue to experience vaccine shortages.
If you are 75 or older or have a health condition, you may receive a call from your healthcare provider. Another option is to visit https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/locations/index.jsp to see a list of vaccine providers near you.
All vaccinations are by appointment only. As we get more vaccines, we may have more availability for vaccination appointments. Please be patient.
For assistance by phone, call the Minnesota Helpline 651-297-1304 or 1-800-657-3504 (Monday– Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/vaccine/basics.html. Minnesota Helpline is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 651-297-1304 or 1-800-657-3504.
For more information about COVID-19, visit the Minnesota Department of Health www.health.state.mn.us or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) https://www.cdc.gov/ websites.
Follow Isanti County Public Health on Facebook and Instagram for local messages.
