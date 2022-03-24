Isanti County Public Health and Cambridge Medical Center, part of Allina Health, are committed to improving the health of Isanti County residents.
One of the ways they do that is through developing a community health assessment and community health improvement plan.
The focus areas from the 2019 community health assessment were the lack of social connectedness, youth substance use (tobacco and alcohol), and mental health (youth suicide and adult mental well-being). Through dedicated community partners, they’ve created opportunities to make a difference in these areas.
Isanti County Public Health and CMC are preparing to release a community health survey. The community health survey will be sent to 4,000 random households late March/early April. Survey data they receive is critical for learning more about the health behaviors of the community, identifying emerging issues, and hearing the health concerns of residents. This information helps them plan programming to meet the needs of the communities.
If you receive a survey, please take the time to fill it out. All responses will be confidential, and participation is voluntary. Your input will help develop the 2022-2025 community health improvement plan.
The survey is supported by the American Rescue and Recovery Plan Act, Cambridge Medical Center, part of Allina Health, and Statewide Health Improvement Partnership.
