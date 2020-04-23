We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
The Isanti County Parks system, spanning over 1,000 acres within six parks, is open to the public, and parks director Barry Wendorf is encouraging families to visit the parks and enjoy nature while still respecting social distancing guidelines.
“The past few weeks have been eventful, to say the least. As guidelines and orders change day-to-day, one of the constants is that people are still encouraged to get out to a local park and go for a walk, which means our parks and trails are becoming busier and more essential than ever before,” Wendorf said.
With the parks being as popular as they are right now, Wendorf explained the parks are able to handle visitors safely.
“First off, we want to encourage the use of our parks and trails within the Isanti County park system during this stay-at-home guidance. It is a great way to get outside while keeping social distancing guidelines of staying 6 feet apart in place,” Wendorf said. “The parks and trails that we manage have plenty of room and space to accommodate this guidance. For example, 1 acre of open space can accommodate 250 people and 1 mile of trail can handle 525 people and keep within recommended guidelines. So yes, we are encouraging our citizens to get outside, but be smart about it.
“This advice aligns with Gov. Walz’s Executive Order 20-20, which asks Minnesotans to stay at home. The order specifically carves out an exemption for outdoor activities, such as walking, hiking, and more, so long as everyone stays at least 6 feet away from people from other households. The order also states that people may go to available public parks and other public recreation land,” Wendorf added.
As long as visitors continue to be respectful of the new guidelines and executive orders don’t require their closing, the parks of Isanti County will continue to remain open, according to Wendorf.
“We do not want to close people out of the parks and further limit their ability to have some normalcy in today’s times, but we do want to be cautious. All programs and events within our parks have been postponed at this time. Restrooms will continue to be open; however, we have been experiencing theft of hand sanitizer dispensers and toilet paper, so plan accordingly,” Wendorf said. “We would like to remind people to come with water to drink as water fountains are not operational at this time. Dog owners must have their pets on a leash and are responsible for cleaning up after them.”
With so many acres of park land within the county park system, there’s something for everyone, according to Wendorf.
“Spring is a great time to be outdoors and enjoy our Isanti County parks. Frogs can be heard throughout the day as they have awakened from their long winter sleep. Migrating birds are starting to arrive and are busy establishing new territories. Trees and plants begin to show signs of life through buds and blossoms,” Wendorf said. “Other examples of things to do include the fishing pier at Vegsund Family County Park, the paved trail at Springvale County Park, the Nature Play Area at Irving & John Anderson County Park, and geocaching within every county park.”
For more information on the park system and the amenities each individual park has to offer, visit www.co.isanti.mn.us/184/Parks-Recreation. To receive updated information follow “Isanti County Parks” on Facebook.
Dalbo County Park
Located at 37481 Helium St. NW in Dalbo Township, it features 40 acres of park land. Activities available to visitors include hiking, mountain biking, picnicking, snowshoeing and geocaching, as well as over 1 mile of compact trails and boardwalks.
Springvale County Park
Located at 3361 Highway 95 NW in Cambridge Township, it has 211 acres of land, making the park perfect for horseback riding, mountain biking, picnicking, hiking, canoing, geocaching and winter activities such as cross-county skiing and snowshoeing. The park also features over 4 miles of trails, 1 1/4 mile of paved trail and an 18-hole disc golf course.
Wayside Prairie Park
Located at 27800 Verdin St. NW in Isanti, it is made up of 80 acres. The park features activities for all seasons including hiking, mountain biking, picnicking, horseback riding, fat tire biking, snowshoeing, canoeing and geocaching. The park has over 2 miles of multi-use trails and board walks.
Vegsund Family County Park
Located at 40097 Pols St. NE in Stanchfield Township, it includes a fishing pier on Lake 17, among many other amenities. Activities at Vegsund include hiking, mountain biking, picnicking, horseback riding, snowshoeing, sledding and geocaching.
Becklin Homestead County Park/WMA
Located at 34605 Holly St. NW in Cambridge Township, it features a connection to the Rum River allowing for fishing and boating on the Rum. Activities at Becklin Homestead include hiking, mountain biking, picnicking, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and geocaching on more than 3 miles of multi-use trails. The park also allows hunting for people with disabilities through the Capable Partners Program.
Irving & John Anderson County Park
Located at 27241 Furman Street NE in North Branch Township, this is the county’s largest park with 404 acres. The park features a pavilion perfect for gatherings and picnicking, hiking, horseback riding, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and geocaching. With over 4 miles of multi-use trails the park also features three boardwalks, canoeing on Horseleg and Horseshoes lakes, along with a nature-orientated play area perfect for children.
