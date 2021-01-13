Dear Editor:
During this isolation for COVID 19, my husband and I decided to visit all the county parks in Isanti County. They have been wonderful places to renew our spirits and souls.
We would like to thank all the people and organizations who had the foresight to create them and those who continue to restore and upgrade them. Thank you!
Jan and John Wheelock
Cambridge
