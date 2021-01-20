Isanti County is offering a business and nonprofit relief grant program to support local businesses and nonprofits impacted by COVID-19. Grants will be awarded in an amount not to exceed $15,000. The application window is open through Feb. 10.

Applications will be evaluated after the close of the application period and awards allocated based on the number of applicants and the demonstrated need.

Priority will be given to those that have not received direct relief from the Department of Revenue.

Potential applicants can find the application on the Isanti County website, or using this link https://www.co.isanti.mn.us/FormCenter/Administration-10/Small-Business-NonProfit-Profit-Net-Asse-89.

