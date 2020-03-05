The Armed Forces Center in Cambridge will be filled with thoughts of gardening and spring, as the Isanti County Master Gardeners present the 17th annual “Burst Into Spring” on March 21 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
This annual event will provide attendees educational classes conducted by University of Minnesota Educators, Isanti County Master Gardeners and local gardening and landscaping experts who will be providing valuable information for your gardening ventures.
Registered attendees will enjoy morning coffee and donuts during the keynote speaker presentation, given by Daniel Griffen, PhD, on “Minnesota’s Climate: History and Changes Informed by Trees. Discover,” how work is being done across Minnesota helps to anticipate climate changes. Old growth oak tree rings reveal a fascinating connection between climate and plants and a complex history of drought and wetness for the Upper Midwest. This plant perspective could be critical as we anticipate a warmer and more extreme climate in Minnesota’s future.
In addition to the keynote, speakers from the University of Minnesota, local master gardeners and gardening professionals will be offering educational classroom instruction on opportunities and obstacles for pollinator protection, beautiful plants for difficult places, small fruits for the Minnesota garden, fertilizing with natural organic ingredients, vegetable gardening with a twist, how to attract wildlife and how to get rid of wildlife, rewilding the home landscape, humane critter control and searching for Minnesota’s native wildflowers.
Also included in this event will be a silent auction, door prizes and vendors with garden oriented and other various items for sale.
Registration for this all day gardening extravaganza includes admittance to keynote, choice of educational classes, silent auction, door prizes, morning donut/coffee and afternoon cake. Registration is $20 and registrations are requested by March 1. Lunch will be available for an additional $7 and must be reserved in advance on the registration form. Advance registration for Burst is recommended as class sizes are limited, but walk-in registration is available.
For those who do not have the time to attend classes but are interested in shopping for unique garden items, the “Burst Into Spring” vendors and silent auction will be open to the general public from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
Make plans now to attend the 17th annual “Burst Into Spring” Garden Expo. Registration forms and more information may be found at www.isanticountymastergardeners.com or call the Extension Office at 763-689-1810. Registration may also be made through the MN Arboretum at z.umn.edu/Burst2020.
