Isanti County will suspend all non-essential public services starting Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 8 a.m. through March 31, 2020, in response to the increase in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases nationwide. Limited access will remain for departments such as Court Administration, Public Health, and Family Services.
The decision was made after much thought and input from County staff and elected officials. Isanti County realizes this action will cause a disruption in day-to-day life for many people; the health and safety of county residents was the driving factor behind this decision.
While the buildings will be restricted from the public, County services and operations will continue to be provided to the community on the same schedule, through both phone and email. County parks will be available for use of their trails and other open spaces, but county parks buildings will be closed. Some services can be done online if necessary and citizens are encouraged to explore those options. A listing of department contacts can be found on the County webpage at www.co.isanti.mn.us or your call can be directed by calling the Administrator’s Office at (763) 689-3859.
Public Safety agencies will continue to provide service to the community, as will the County’s Department of Public Health, and Family Services. Public Health is continuing to monitor the novel coronavirus outbreak and provide services to the community. During this suspension, County staff will continue to formulate plans for continuing to provide services during the pandemic. The County Board will reevaluate the suspension at its meeting on April 1, 2020.
