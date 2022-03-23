The Isanti County Fair has announced details regarding the Fair’s first ever Hot Dish Competition and Lego Building Contest. Both competitions will be held on Saturday, July 23, during the Isanti County Fair at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge.
Hot dish competition
You ready for a challenge that comes with bragging rights? Make sure to enter the Isanti County Fair’s first ever hot dish competition. This is open to all ages.
The competition will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, in the Curling Club Building at the Isanti County Fairgrounds.
The registration form for the hot dish competition can be found online at isanticountyfair.com. The completed registration form is due July 21, and needs to be emailed to: dmhk2022@outlook.com. For questions or additional information, contact Donna Kidrowski at dmhk2022@outlook.com.
The competition is free to enter and check-in begins at 11 a.m. Each hot dish must be entered by the individual who made it and presented in an 8x8 inch, non-returnable pan.
Each hot dish will be judged by a panel of three local judges and earn points based on the following 20 point scale:
• Taste, 10 points.
• Originality, 4 points.
• Presentation, 4 points.
• Ingredients, 2 points.
Judges will not consult with each other. Winner will be awarded on the highest overall score out of 60 possible points. Judges will not know the contestant names. In the event of a tie, a surprise judge will step in and determine the winner based on the same scoring criteria. Judge decisions will be final.
Rules:
1) Hot dish must contain each of the following:
a. Protein (tuna, hot dog, pork, beef, nuts, etc).
b. Dairy (cream soup, cheese, milk, etc).
c. Starch (pasta, potato, rice, veggie, bread/grain, etc).
2) Submitted in an 8x8 inch, non-returnable (disposable) pan.
3) Title your dish and submit written recipe (to avoid allergen issues).
4) Must be served hot/warm.
5) You must be present or have a stand-in.
6) Each dish must be edible. Any dish that is questionable will be disqualified.
7) All entries become the property of Isanti County Fair.
8) By entering, you give your permission to have your photo taken and recipe to appear on social media platforms.
Prizes:
First Place - Casserole dish and oven mitt.
Second Place - Kitchen towel set.
Third Place - Oven mitt.
Lego Building Contest
Does your child have the making of the next top architect? Does your child enjoy creating things with Legos? Make sure to enter your child in the Isanti County Fair’s Lego building contest.
The contest will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 23, during the Isanti County Fair in the Community Building.
Rules:
1) All participants need to provide their own Legos or Duplo’s and a base to build on.
2) Each contestant will have 60 minutes to assemble their creation.
3) Creation shall not be larger than 8”x 8” (base) and a height not to exceed 16”.
Participants:
Participation ribbons and prizes will be awarded to first place for each age group based on creativity.
Ages 3-5 years.
Ages 6-8 years.
Ages 9-11 years.
Ages 12-14 years.
The registration form for the Lego building contest can be found online at isanticountyfair.com. The completed registration form is due July 21 and needs to be emailed to: dmhk2022@outlook.com.
