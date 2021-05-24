The Isanti County Fair Board is currently busy planning the 2021 county fair as close to “normal” as possible, according to Fair Board President, Bryce Sorenson. The 2021 Isanti County Fair is scheduled for Wednesday, July 21 through Sunday, July 25.
“We have all entertainment booked for our band shell and the grandstand events are hired. Most of our food vendors will be back along with some new ones,” Sorenson said.
With the recent update from the governor changing the COVID restrictions, they are extremely busy preparing the fairgrounds and making necessary repairs. They are anticipating attendance to be between 20,000 to 25,000 people as in the past years.
“We will be working closely with the 4-H to comply with whatever the COVID standards are at the time we have our fair, to ensure public safety to the best of our ability,” Sorenson said. “The fair board will be providing additional handwashing stations throughout the grounds.”
Exhibitors are encouraged to start preparing their needle work, quilts, canning, baking, arts, crafts or whatever projects they would like to enter in the Open Class. Also start preparing your best homemade beer and wine to be judged.
Another popular event is the Blue Ribbon Beard Contest held on Saturday, July 24. Men are encouraged to start growing and grooming their beards; they need as many contestants as possible.
Come and see the newly constructed Agribition building located in front of the horse arena by the beer garden. Another new addition is the miniature horses on display in the newly remodeled horse barn.
The Isanti County Fair is always in need of sponsors and volunteers for the fair. Contact a board member listed on their website to see how you can help. Visit www.isanticountyfair.com. for more information.
