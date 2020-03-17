The declaration of COVID-19 as a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) means that there are sustained community-level outbreaks of COVID-19 on different continents.
While this is significant, we know of no Isanti County residents with a confirmed case of the virus — as of March 16. However, it is likely that this will change.
We are fortunate to have top notch medical care facilities, excellent law enforcement personnel and emergency responders in addition to a robust County Public Health Department working closely with the Minnesota Department of Health. We are also proud of the local collaboration between our cities, county, townships and emergency response agencies. We are all working together to ensure the public health of our community. We know that this pandemic is particularly dangerous to the elderly population and those with compromised immune systems. With no vaccine available, governments at all levels are unifying lo slow the spread of this virus.
The current national strategy is to slow the spread of the disease with the hope that our medical care facilities do not become overwhelmed. You have a vital role to play in helping us contain this outbreak by following the health and travel advice. The guidance shows that best practices include hand hygiene, disinfecting surfaces and social distancing, as well as avoiding gatherings of 50 people or more. A whole community response is necessary. Each of us needs to do what we can to keep ourselves and our fellow community members healthy. It is now prudent to take reasonable steps to avoid, postpone or cancel large non-essential events and socially distance ourselves (keeping 6 feet apart from others) in public. We ask that all practice patience, understanding, and empathy at this time, for there is no one unaffected by these disruptions.
In the coming days and weeks we will learn more about the impacts of COVID-19 on our community. The best medical minds across the nation are working to address the challenges and our local government is fully integrated in response to the threat. The disruptions we are enduring are protective actions in direct response to the information known at this time and will not be in place forever. Thank you for working together to ensure the safety of all.
Resources:
• Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Hotlines at 651-201-3920 (health questions) or 651-297-1304 (for school and child care questions), both available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html.
• www.cdc.gov/coronaviiTis/2019-ncov/.
Julia Lines, Isanti County County Administrator
Angie Grafstrom, Braham City Administrator
Lynda Woulfe, Cambridge City Administrator
Josi Wood, Isanti City Administrator
