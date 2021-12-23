We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
The Isanti County Christmas Project continues to bring joy to families in need this holiday season.
The Isanti County Christmas Project began 40 years ago, coordinated through the Isanti County Family Services Office. The Isanti Lions Club attended every year to help, and eventually the Lions Club was asked to take over coordination of the project.
The Lions Club partners with the community to provide gifts and food for local families during the holiday season through the Isanti County Christmas Project.
Isanti County Christmas Project coordinator Joe Mau leads the project every year and is amazed at all the volunteers that are involved.
“We actually never call any of them. They just plan on it every year and they just show up. We just never even call people to come and wrap. They just show up every year,” Mau said.
Every year, the Lions Club receives an abundance of donations.
“We get tons of donations from businesses and private people that donate toys and money,” Mau said.
The Lions Club starts collecting donations in November by putting collection boxes at different locations and businesses such as Menards, Walmart, Minnco Credit Union, the VFW and some apartment complexes.
“We get huge community support that works out really well,” Mau said.
Families are able to apply for help for things that they may need such as toys or clothes.
“People just apply for help and we try to give them as much as they need. They can have the option, like seniors ask for just food. Families can ask for food and gifts or just gifts,” Mau said.
Mau said they try their best to get more specific when families ask for certain things.
“We actually buy stuff. We get kids that ask for boots and shoes, and we like to fulfill those requests as much as we can. If they’re asking for clothes or something rather than toys, something they’re really in need of, we really try to fulfill a lot of those,”
On Saturday, Dec. 18, the Isanti County Christmas Project volunteers brought joy to many families by distributing the items requested. The project can reach anywhere from 300 to 400 families.
“I’m just glad the families reach out to us for help. We’re able to take care of their needs. It’s just nice to know that kids are going to have gifts for Christmas that they may not otherwise. That’s probably the best thing about doing it,” Mau said.
Most importantly, the support from the community is what really brings the holiday spirit and makes a difference in many families’ lives.
“We really appreciate all the support we get. Without the support, it wouldn’t happen, you know. Like I said, we’ve been doing it for a lot of years. The support has been just great throughout the years and it’s been awesome,” Mau said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.