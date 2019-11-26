Dear Editor:
The Isanti County Christmas Project is busy formulating plans for the 2019 holiday season.
Unfortunately, Christmas does not mean joyous celebration for many families and children in Isanti County. To them, Christmas is a painful reminder of not enough to eat, and no money for a tree or gifts. Last year you helped Santa add a few extra gifts to his sleigh and it made a difference. Over 309 families, and 745 children and seniors received food boxes, gifts, and clothing last year. For the past 37 years the Isanti Lion’s Club has coordinated this county-wide project; soliciting and recruiting gifts, food, and money from persons and/or groups, and businesses in Isanti County, and then distributing the donated items to needy individuals and families that are referred to us from many sources within Isanti County.
All donations of food or gifts are distributed throughout and only in Isanti County There are no paid personnel so every penny of your monetary donations go toward purchasing gifts and food for the needy with the greatest emphasis on children and seniors. By collectively pooling our resources and efforts we can help a larger number of people in need with little or no duplication.
You can make a difference! Last year over $21,950 in donated food, gifts, and clothing was given to families in needed. Donations should be made payable to the Isanti County Christmas Project and mailed to: Isanti Lion’s Club c/o Joe Mau, P.O. Box 1, Isanti, MN 55040.We will begin receiving food and gift items on Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Isanti Community Center with distribution of food and gift items on Dec. 21. Contact Joe Mau at 763-444-5070 with any questions or comments, or further information. Best wishes for the holiday season.
Joe Mau, Project Coordinator
Isanti Lion’s Club
