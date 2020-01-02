Dear Editor:
On behalf of the entire Isanti Lion’s Club, I thank each of you who contributed to the 2019 effort. Whether you participated through your family, church, school, business, service organization, or you participated as one of dozens of individuals; your efforts made this years county-wide effort the best ever. This is a annual county-wide project who’s only purpose is to provide food and gifts for the less fortunate at Christmas in a coordinated manner to help insure the least amount of duplication. If you or your organization is interested in assisting next year or you need additional information, please call me at 763-444-5070. The collective efforts of individuals, organizations, and businesses has once again helped make the giving part of Christmas a little “merrier” for 1095 family members in Isanti county.
Thank you. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Joe Mau, Project Coordinator
Isanti Lion’s Club
