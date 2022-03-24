Press release provided by Isanti

County Public Health

Throughout the past two years, we have become more disconnected.

A 2018 community health assessment from Isanti County Public Health and Cambridge Medical Center identified lack of social connection as a major concern for the county. The COVID-19 pandemic further increased social isolation. Isanti County, Cambridge Medical Center, and Cambridge-Isanti Schools, are coming together March 20-25 for The Great Reconnection. The Great Reconnection began with the International Day of Happiness on March 20.

Human beings require social connection. Without each other we greatly suffer. Social media is no substitute for human connection, which is vital for our continued health and wellbeing. Life is short and connections are precious. We are all looking to reconnect on many levels post-pandemic. It is now critical that we find ways to reconnect with our own signature sense of purpose, as much as with the joys of communing with others and with nature. It is time for recovery.

Reconnection challenge

This March we challenge you to:

• Reconnect with family, friends and colleagues, reinvigorate friendships and networks.

• Reconnect with community and career, reengage with your work and all the great things the place you call home has to offer.

• Reconnect with yourself, reaffirm what really matters to you.

• Reconnect with nature, explore one of our beautiful county parks.

• Share your experiences with us using #orangefrogreconnect.

Each day has a theme:

• Thursday, March 24: Connect at work/school. If you work in-person, connect with a coworker in the hallway or at lunch. If you work virtually, take a few minutes during your break or at lunch to connect with a coworker through a video call. Use these conversation starters https://hello4health.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/20-563618-Hello4Health-Lunch-Hour-Conversation-Connectors.pdf If you go to school, sit at a different spot and next to different people at lunch today.

• Friday, March 25: Connect in the community. Talk with three people in the community/neighborhood today and use these cards for conversation ideas https://hello4health.org/toolkits/conversation-starters-for-neighbors/.

For more information on the Orange Frog initiative or The Great Reconnect, visit https://www.co.isanti.mn.us/779/Orange-Frog.

Load comments