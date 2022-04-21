When an Isanti County military service member, veteran or their family needs help, Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon answers the call.
And they’ve been doing this since their official inception on Jan. 5, 2010, with a mission of supporting Isanti County’s military service members, veterans, and their families by coordinating services and resources available to them.
But to continue to provide much needed financial support to these service members, veterans and their families, Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon needs community support.
Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon hosts two fundraisers a year, with the first fundraiser coming up in May.
Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon’s annual fundraiser dinner and dance will be held on May 7 at the Armed Forces Reserve and Community Center, 505 Spirit River Drive, Cambridge. Tickets are $30 per person if purchased in advance by April 29 by calling 763-691-4573. If purchased on April 30 or later, or at the door the day of the event, tickets are $35 per person.
A social hour will begin at 4:30 p.m. followed by a fajita dinner, dance and other entertainment at 6 p.m. The evening will include a live auction, silent auction, costume contest, games and activities including a piñata filled with prizes, and a full bar featuring homemade margaritas and sangrias. The event will be hosted by the Happy Trucker, Shawn Sullivan, from KBEK.
Susan Morris, chair of the Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Committee, will be catering this year’s fundraising dinner.
“Our theme this year will be Cinco De Mayo,” Morris said. “It will be a gourmet fajita dinner with everything grilled fresh. We’re going to have smoked pork, steak and chicken, and we’ll have onions and peppers and mushrooms. We’ll have homemade tortillas and all the fixings on the table. Each table will have their own dishes to be passed around, so it will be much safer than a buffet style dinner. There’ll also be chips and salsa and queso on all the tables.”
Live auction items include a Green Mountain smoker donated by Jason Ross; meat donated by Country Suzie’s Farm to Table; and a fishing excursion. Silent auction items include hunting and fishing items, gift certificates to local businesses and more.
The funds raised during the dance will go directly to support Isanti County service members, veterans and their families. Some of the direct support includes payments for rent, utilities, furnace repair, automobile repair, mortgage and automobile payments, medical expenses, gas cards and groceries. Other assistance includes help with household chores such as snow removal, lawn care and home repairs.
“We know that last year we gave out over $34,000 of direct support to veterans and their families in Isanti County,” Morris said. “There were a lot of needs during COVID. I would like the community to know that we run it through the veteran’s office first so we leverage all the federal and state programs first, and we’re that final safety net to catch them. The things that we generally help with are rent, car repairs, household furnace repairs, anything in that realm.
“Sometimes the other thing we find ourselves paying for is if they’ve been refused by the VA for PTSD, we pay for a second opinion, and it works almost every time once they get a second opinion that they get identified as having PTSD. It’s nice to be there for those families and to be good stewards of the money that we get. If we get people who do come back for a second request, we don’t always fully give them money the second time around, and we do connect them with a financial adviser to help them manage their finances better.”
Morris encourages people to enjoy a fun night out while supporting a good cause.
“We’re going to make this a super, fun party and for anybody who loves to have fun, and especially if you enjoy dancing, because we have Shawn Sullivan, the Happy Trucker, as our DJ, and it’s an all-request night,” Morris said. “So people just need to come with their favorite songs in mind and be ready to request them so they can dance the night away and have a great time.”
Morris said the decision was made in January to host the annual fundraiser dinner and dance again, after the last one being held in 2019. Morris also gave much thanks to the Polaris Battalion Sea Cadets, based in Cambridge, for volunteering again with the event.
“We wanted to bring this back because it’s such a fun event and we need the funds because of all the help we give our veterans and their families in our community,” Morris said. “We need to have money coming into our organization so we can give it back out.”
Morris was instrumental in forming the Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon organization together with then Isanti County Veterans Services Director Jim Rostberg.
“As a new commissioner I went to a public health conference and Attending Col. John Morris was the speaker and it was at the height of the war. And he had talked about how Minnesota families don’t have a base of support, and so he challenged us to go back home and build systems of support for our community, for our veterans and their families. Because people were looking at 18-month-long deployments to two-year-long deployments and people needed help,” Morris said. “And I came back home – and ironically, Jim (Rostberg) had just returned from Afghanistan – and so I go knocking on his door as a new commissioner and as I’m sharing my ideas with him, he’s like, ‘Let’s do it.’”
Morris feels strongly that veterans need continued support.
“The veterans have made such a huge sacrifice for us so we can enjoy the freedoms that we get to enjoy. And even though I never served myself, this is something that I can do to help them. Oftentimes, when people do serve in the military, they come back and they have challenges. Unfortunately, many of our Vietnam veterans who are facing Parkinson’s and all different kinds of cancers because they were exposed to Agent Orange and other chemicals,” Morris said. “And now we’re seeing the veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, because they were exposed to the burn pits, they are having lots of health issues. As a matter of fact, that’s being debated right now at the federal level, and I’d really encourage everyone to call their congressman and senators to encourage them to support the bill. That would be the burn pit exposure would be recognized as something that has affected their health so it will be covered.”
Morris takes a lot of pride in helping those who have served the country.
“For me it’s taking care of those who have given so much, and it’s hard for me to see the people that gave so much and how much they suffer today because of what they did for us,” Morris said. “It’s important for me to be there and help in every way I can, and if I can make a family’s life a little bit easier, that’s my goal. And sometimes, just for them to know that somebody else cares.”
For more information on Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon visit www.beyondtheyellowribbonisanti.org or call 763-691-4573.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.