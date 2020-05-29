It is time once again to honor our senior citizens. We are seeking nominations for the male and female Isanti County 2020 Outstanding Senior Citizen Awards. Nominees must be residents of Isanti County and must be age 70 by June 1, 2020. This award recognizes one male and one female outstanding senior citizen who has contributed their time and talent to benefit their community after reaching age 65. The nominee must currently do a volunteer activity that is unpaid and demonstrates commitment to their local community. A previous winner not chosen as the state winner is eligible; however, a 2020 nomination form must still be completed.
If you know of an individual who meets the above qualifications, please consider nominating them for this prestigious award. You may nominate one individual per nomination form. Official nomination forms will be available after June 8. Contact either Audrey or Jeannie at 763-689-6555 and we will be more than happy to send you out a form. You can also pick them up at SAC’s Enrichment Center, 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge. Forms must be completed and returned to SAC’s Enrichment Center by June 30.
In past years, the Isanti County Outstanding Senior Citizens were honored at the Isanti Rodeo Jubilee Parade, the Isanti County Fair’s Seniors Day and the Minnesota State Fair’s Outstanding Senior Citizen Award ceremony. Although none of these events will take place this year due to the pandemic, we are brainstorming on ways to honor these seniors. At times like this, outstanding senior citizens who volunteer their time and effort are more important than ever!
We know there are many outstanding senior citizens in Isanti County who make numerous contributions to their community. Please take some time to nominate them so that they can be publicly recognized for their achievements! Be safe friends!
Meals and Activities at SAC’s Enrichment Center
The Friendship Café will be closed indefinitely for dine-in, activities and day trips.
We are offering Take-out or Delivery, Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Our phone number is 763-689-6555.
Option 1: Soup and Turkey or Ham Sandwich with fruit or Chef Salad with Bread - $6 donation. If you want it delivered, call the night before and provide your name, telephone number and address.
Option 2: You can order the main entrée below. If you want it delivered, call the night before and provide your name, telephone number and address. If you want take-out, call the morning of between 8-11 a.m. This comes with a vegetable, bread, and fruit/dessert, $6 donation
Option 3: You can order a weekly package deal for $25. This includes five meals a week, which will be delivered Monday-Thursday daily. On Thursday, you will receive a bag lunch with soup, bread, fruit and sometimes a dessert for your weekend meal. Call on Sunday to order; provide your name, telephone number and address. We will call you on Monday to confirm your order.
MAIN ENTREES
Friday, May 29: Center closed.
Monday, June 1: French Dip Sandwich with Cheesy Peasy Pasta Salad.
Tuesday, June 2: Corned Beef/Cabbage/Red Potatoes.
Wednesday, June 3: Chicken Strips with Cheesy Potatoes.
Thursday, June 4: Mississippi Pot Roast
Friday, June 5: Center closed.
