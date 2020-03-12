With the first three confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Minnesota as of March 10, government agencies in Isanti and Chisago counties are working hard to prepare for the possibility of the virus reaching the area.
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person. The virus that causes COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus that was first identified during an investigation into an outbreak in Wuhan, China.
According to the Minnesota Department of Public Health, the first positive patient was an older adult from Ramsey County who recently traveled on a cruise shop with a known COVID-19 case; the second person was a resident from Carver County in their 50s who was likely exposed to COVID-19 while traveling in Europe in late February; and the third person was an Anoka County resident in their 30s who was likely exposed through contact with international travelers.
Isanti County Public Health is working with community partners to offer updates and information. Protecting the public and working to prevent the spread of the outbreak continue to be their top priorities.
“Minnesota has a very strong and competent public health system from the state to local health departments, and we have
continuously prepared for public health emergencies. We do this by planning, education, training, and practice with staff, first responders, community partners, and residents,” said Isanti County Public Health Director Tony Buttacavoli.
The Minnesota Department of Health is now able to test for COVID-19. They expect to be able to process around 100 tests a day with a turnaround time of two or three days.
“Locally, we’ve had zero confirmed cases,” Buttacavoli said. “As a department we’ve opened up what we call our department operations center; this is just within our department. What this does is it starts to organize us a little bit better and starts assigning some roles so it doesn’t all fall on one person. So we have a team created that we call the Isanti County Public Health COVID-19 team, and it’s made up of about six staff, which includes our disease prevention control nurse, our public health preparedness person, our emergency management manager and myself. We are meeting at least weekly to come up with action steps.”
Buttacavoli said public health already has a lot of plans, training and educational pieces in place. He said his department is currently reviewing them and seeing how they make sense with COVID-19. He said public health has also inventoried their personal protective equipment, which includes masks, respirators, gloves, etc., to make sure enough equipment is on hand.
“We’ve also started collaboration with other departments and have looked at what their needs may be and how we can help them fulfill them,” Buttacavoli said. “We’ve increased the number of times we disinfect our office and commonly touched areas. So a lot of the steps we’ve done locally are a lot of things we’ve already had in place.”
Isanti County Public Health will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation.
“We have a good foundation to respond to COVID-19 locally and will take guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health and expand our efforts as needed,” Buttacavoli said.
Buttacavoli said if a person suspects they may have the coronavirus, they should go see their normal health care provider and if they meet the minimum criteria they will have a swab test done. The swab test will then be sent to the state lab, which would confirm the results.
Buttacavoli said if outside agencies or Isanti County residents have questions, they can call Isanti County Public Health at 763-689-4071.
During the Isanti County Board meeting March 4, the board thanked Isanti County Public Health for all their public awareness efforts about the coronavirus.
“I just want to tout the amazingness of public health. This is what you do, this is what we plan for. We even have a statewide training that’s based around a flu epidemic this summer,” said Isanti County Commissioner Susan Morris. “I just really appreciate the updates you’re sending out and how thorough they are. Thank you for everything that you do and your department does to keep us all safe. We appreciate it.”
Courtney Wehrenberg, Community Health Services administrator for Chisago County Public Health, listed several precautions people can take to try to protect themselves against the coronavirus:
• Take care: Take the same precautions recommended for avoiding colds and flu (cover your cough, wash hands, stay home when sick).
• Prepare: Businesses should encourage sick workers to stay at home. Individuals and families should develop a plan for your household now, so you are ready in case someone gets sick. Families should consider backup child care options.
• Travel: If you are considering a trip, especially international travel, review the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) travel guidance. This guidance is changing frequently.
• Face masks: The CDC does not recommend that people who are healthy wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.
• Don’t discriminate: Do not show prejudice to Minnesotans of Asian descent or assume that someone of Asian descent is more likely to have COVID-19. Do not discriminate against people wearing a facemask or assume that they are ill. People wear masks for a variety of health and cultural reasons.
• Educate yourself: Make sure your information comes from reliable sources — like Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), CDC, or your health care provider. Know the symptoms — for most people, COVID-19 starts with a fever and a dry cough, not a runny nose. Most people will have a mild disease and get better without needing any special care.
• Stay informed: Visit the MDH and CDC websites for continuously updated information.
Local school districts
Most school districts around the area have also been posting on social media and district websites that they are also closely monitoring COVID-19.
Cambridge-Isanti Schools sent out two emails to families last week regarding the coronavirus.
“As a district we have worked closely with Isanti County and have developed a pandemic plan and will follow as necessary,” said Julie Williams, director of Student Support Services for Cambridge-Isanti Schools. “We encourage you to monitor reports from the Minnesota Health Department and the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), particularly if you are traveling.”
Williams said the district is trying to reduce exposure to the coronavirus.
“In order to reduce exposure, we are following new recommendations from MDH that lowers the fever threshold,” Williams said. “Students and staff with a low grade fever (99.5 and above) who are too sick to participate in school/work should be sent home and need to stay home for a full 24 hours after a fever without use of fever-reducing medications (acetaminophen or ibuprofen).”
Williams said the district has an informational link regarding the coronavirus on its website that can be found under the tab “Student Support Services.”
“We have had a few questions from staff and parents. I do think some of this concern is due to the amount of information in the media currently. We decided to share information with families and staff in order to ensure they had the correct information and knew where to look for further resources. We continue to receive guidance and updates from MDH, CDC and the county,” Williams said. “We firmed up our pandemic plan by meeting with our school nurses, administrators and Isanti County. We will stay in touch with all the public agencies that are providing guidance and participate in the weekly communications calls.”
