It was an exciting day in the city of Isanti on May 5 as the city broke ground for the municipal liquor store.
The new municipal liquor store will be located at 10 Sixth Ave. SE, just to the east of O’Reilly Auto Parts. The city purchased two parcels at a cost of $425,000 for the new liquor store location. The new liquor store will offer an extensive collection of beer, wine, spirits and non-alcoholic options and is projected to be open by Thanksgiving.
The new liquor store will be constructed by Alliance Building Corporation for a cost of $1,918,900.
The bid includes the cost of putting in a metal roof for $100,300, and a snow melt system for $60,000. Widseth is the architect on the project.
The new liquor store will be 12,604 square feet, with 7,200 square feet of retail space and 4,700 square feet of rail cooler, beer cave, back-storage and delivery space. The remaining space will be dedicated to mechanical, restrooms, office and break room space.
The building will be accompanied by a parking lot with 26 regular sized parking stalls, six drive-up stalls, 12 trailer parking stalls, a dumpster enclosure and a loading dock for deliveries.
According to a press release by the city of Isanti, the city anticipates the store will add 50% in additional annual revenue. Revenue from the existing municipal liquor store and the new store will offset general city expenses.
The city’s current liquor store provides $350,000 in net profits to the city each year that reduces taxes to the residents and businesses.
