Press release provided by Chisago County Public Health
For the past nine months, many individuals have struggled mentally, physically, and financially. We share a mutual curiosity of wondering when COVID-19 will stop affecting our daily lives.
Although we do not have the knowledge or research to say when this virus will disappear, we do know that vaccines are on the horizon and are showing positive results. Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, Moderna and, more recently, AstraZeneca have all announced that their vaccines have shown better-than-expected results. WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said, “There is now real hope that vaccines, in combination with other tried and tested public health measures, will help to end the pandemic.”
With this being said, this winter will still be challenging. People will be interacting more often indoors in places with poor ventilation, which will increase the risk of transmission.
A study from researchers in Japan, based on contact tracing, found that infected people were 19 times more likely to pass on the infection when they were indoors than outdoors.
“Pandemic fatigue” is another reason COVID-19 cases could surge this winter. That fatigue is expected to get worse this holiday season. Many people got together for Thanksgiving and will plan to do the same for Christmas. Public Health experts know we’re all tired of COVID-19 -- but it’s not tired of us. Currently, experts are saying we will be in a much better place by the spring and hopefully a year from now life will be close to ‘normal.’
