In the United States, Santa Claus is often depicted as flying from home to home on Christmas Eve to deliver toys to children. He flies on his magic sleigh led by his reindeer: Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, and the most famous reindeer of all, Rudolph. Santa carries a large bag of toys and enters each home through the chimney. Stockings are hung on the mantle in hopes they will be filled with treats, and toys and gifts are left under a decorated tree.
Santa Claus and his wife, Mrs. Claus, call the North Pole home, and children write letters to Santa and track Santa’s progress around the world on Christmas Eve. Children often leave cookies and milk for Santa and carrots for his reindeer on Christmas Eve. Santa Claus keeps a “naughty list” and a “nice list” to determine who deserves gifts on Christmas morning, and parents often use these lists as a way to ensure their children are on their best behavior.
I guess when you think about it, that is out-there. Let’s compare that to these traditions from other countries.
In Italian folklore, La Befana is an ugly, but kind, old witch that flies around on her broom and enters houses through a chimney to deliver clothing, toys, and candy to all the good children. Instead of a plate of cookies and milk, parents leave out a plate of broccoli with spiced sausage and glass of wine for Befana.
In Japan, Christmas isn’t really celebrated, but eating Kentucky Fried Chicken on Dec. 25 has been a tradition for nearly 40 years. It was originally introduced for visitors who wanted a dinner resembling a traditional holiday meal. It is so popular now that KFC asks customers to place their orders at least two months in advance!
The state of Oaxaca, Mexico, has a three-day radish festival. On Dec. 23, they present the most impressive display of carved vegetables in the world! The radishes are grown especially for this event and remain on display through Christmas day.
The miniature exhibits show the Nativity scene and other events from Mexican folklore.
I’ll admit the idea of Santa Claus is pretty elaborate, but it’s certainly a matter of opinion if it’s the strangest holiday tradition ever.
The Friendship Café is open for takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols. We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Main entree, $6. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread, and dessert.
Friday, Dec. 11: Center closed.
Monday, Dec. 14: Tater Tot Hotdish.
Tuesday, Dec. 15: Salisbury Steak w/Potato.
Wednesday, Dec. 16: Chicken Sandwich w/JoJo’s.
Thursday, Dec. 17: Meatloaf w/Mashed Potatoes.
Friday, Dec. 18: Center closed.
Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) w/fruit, $6. Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $7,
Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $7.
For payment we take cash or check.
Senior meal delivery program
If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of, between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Package Deal: You can order fresh, hot meals to be delivered to your home Monday thru Thursday for $25/week. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call by Sunday and leave a message, including your name, phone number, and address, to place your meal package order for the following week (763-689-6555).
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
