Motorists will encounter a traffic switch, lane closures and other construction activities on Interstate 35 from just north of Harris to the Chisago/Pine County line starting April 6, weather permitting.
Following guidance from state health officials and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.
Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, April 6, motorists will be down to a single lane in each direction on I-35 between Harris and the Chisago/Pine County line while construction crews begin restriping the pavement lines and shifting traffic to the southbound lanes to begin reconstructing the northbound lanes.
The work is expected to be complete by mid-summer 2020.
More about this project
This work is part of the larger I-35 Harris to north of Rush City project and includes concrete pavement and ramp resurfacing designed to improve ride quality and pavement condition and enhances roadside safety.
Visit the I-35 Road Resurfacing project website for more details about traffic impacts and detours during construction: mndot.gov/metro/projects/i35harris.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.
