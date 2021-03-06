International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 this year. This special day is a global event celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality. Teachers, parents and caregivers can use International Women’s Day as an important opportunity to educate and inspire children about the role of women in society.
Let’s begin with the obvious. Perpetuation of the race is one of the most important tasks of the human species, and that would be impossible without women.
Of course, that is not to say that the woman is a childbearing machine. Since age-old time, women have traditionally been taking care of the household and rearing children.
The mother, or the mother figure in the family plays an undeniably important role in feeding, clothing, and developing a child emotionally and psychologically into a well rounded human being.
Today more and more women are stepping out of their familial boundaries and taking on a career. For a long time, the belief was that women were suitable only for the so-called ‘feminine’ jobs but now women are seen in every workplace across the world. We have compassionate doctors, lawyers, business women, and engineers, just to name a few, who are females. Not to mention women who are valiantly serving their country in the military. A woman is still a person who nurtures family but now the family includes both the household and the society.
The need to empower women cannot be overemphasized. Women form half the population of the entire world.
By not empowering half the population, we will be forfeiting the talents and strengths of half the human race.
You cannot showcase your abilities if you’re not even in the playing field. We all want the positive feelings that come with contributing and feeling useful, whether in the family, workplace, or the national level. Women empowerment gives women that springboard necessary to create a life of success and happiness.
One of the easiest ways to empower women around you is to be a role model. I was lucky to be raised by a strong and confident mother. She was born to a loving family of little means in rural Minnesota. She bravely left the country for the city and put herself through college, graduating in the mid-50’s as an RN. She was a wife, mother of six, and always maintained her professional career. That example followed through and empowered me as a woman, and then empowered my daughter. There’s proof the cycle works.
Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.
The Friendship Café is open for limited indoor dining, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols.
We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Main entree, $6. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread and dessert.
Monday, March 8: Tater Tot Hotdish.
Tuesday, March 9: Beef Stew w/Cornbread.
Wednesday, March 10: Monterey Chicken.
Thursday, March 11: Tuna Casserole.
Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) w/fruit, $6.
Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $7.
Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $7.
For payment we take cash or check.
Senior Meal Delivery Program: If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of, between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Package Deal: You can order fresh, hot meals to be delivered to your home Monday thru Thursday for $25/week. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread, and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call by Sunday and leave a message, including your name, phone number, and address, to place your meal package order for the following week (763-689-6555).
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.