Celebrate Women’s History Month as we step behind the celluloid curtain into a vanished world of ink pens, paintbrushes, pigments, and tea. Meet the unsung female artists who brought Walt Disney’s animation – from the earliest black-and-white shorts, to feature-length color classics – to vibrant life.
East Central Regional Library-Rush City welcomes Mindy Johnson, a leading expert on the history of women within early animation and film, for a special presentation on Tuesday, March 24 at 6:30 p.m. Johnson is an award-winning author, animation/film historian, musician, and educator. She is a recipient of the 2019 Film Scholar Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences/Oscars.org.
Her latest book, Pencils, Pens & Brushes: A Great Girls’ Guide to Disney Animation, showcases the inspirational stories of 20 unsung women within early Disney animation. Illustrated by renowned artist Lorelay Bove’, this timeless treasure for all ages is an expansion on Mindy’s game-changing volume, Ink & Paint: The Women of Walt Disney’s Animation, which balances the history of America’s greatest art form with focus on the remarkable number of unknown female artists who brought Walt Disney’s animation to vividly animated life.
Johnson will be available after the presentation to sign books, and Scout & Morgan Books in Cambridge will have copies available for purchase onsite. This event is geared to ages 10 to adult, and no registration is necessary.
This program is sponsored by East Central Regional Library, the Rush City Friends of the Library, and Scout & Morgan Books.
The Rush City Public Library is located at 240 W. Fourth St. in the downtown area and can be reached at 320-358-3948. Keep informed of all events by visiting the events calendar at ecrlib.org and following East Central Regional Library on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.