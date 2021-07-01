Indigo Market, an occasional retail shop offering and celebrating local handmade and unique goods, Fusion Mineral paints and A Maker’s Studio Chalk Art and Stencils, is opening in downtown Braham’s business district.
Indigo Market is an occasional store located at 100 Main St. S., Braham. The store will be open two weekends per month. The next open weekend is Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days.
The shop’s proprietor is Beth Eisenbraun, a Braham resident and the owner and designer of Bethie Ann Designs (bethieanndesigns.com), an online shop selling aprons, potholders and kitchen towels that can now be purchased at Indigo Market.
“This is something that I have wanted to do for so long. I love creating. If you’ve come over to my house, you know I have made this and made that and my house is full and now I need to make it and sell it to other people,” Eisenbraun said. “My goal with Indigo Market is to showcase local artists creating gifts and decor, jewelry, cards and journals and crafters who find unique ways to reuse and upcycle found and thrifted items.”
Indigo Market will offer a full palette of Fusion Mineral paints and be the local source for A Maker’s Studio Chalk Art paint and stencils, providing area crafters with supplies and ideas for their own signs and projects. Painting and project classes are also part of the plans for the fall and winter seasons.
Among the items for sale at Indigo Market are Casa Blanca (@casablancaaromas) candles, wooden decor items from God’s Country Crafts, journals created from vintage Reader’s Digest books by Jessica Oslin, seasonings from Chef John Politte, papercrafts from @SassyScrappyDesigns, handmade cold process soaps from Kelli Andersen and and lake prints, decals and stickers from Emma Hoffmann, a young entrepreneur who has been creating since she was 13 years old.
Follow the market on Facebook and Instagram at Indigo Market MN or online at indigomarketmn.com. Call 320-496-1105 or email beth@indigomarketmn.com for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.