Join to learn about the Rum River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan, the natural resource issues it addresses, and how you can provide input on the plan.
The Improving the Rum River Watershed Workshop will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16 and will be held online. To receive the link for the online workshop email Lgodfrey@isantiswcd.org or visit www.millelacsswcd.org.
Eighteen local government units, with support from state agencies and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, created the plan to align local water plans on watershed boundaries (instead of county boundaries) and improve natural resource management coordination and outcomes. Local input also played a significant role in developing the plan. The Rum River Watershed intersects 10 counties.
At this workshop, you will:
• Learn about the new watershed plan, the issues addressed and the priorities identified for the next 10 years.
• Get the opportunity to have your questions about the plan answered by those who drafted it.
• Be able to voice your opinions and submit written comments on the plan.
Who should attend:
• Anyone passionate about healthy water and the environment.
• Local officials and community leaders.
• Lake and River association groups.
• State and federal agency representatives.
• Environmental, farming, sporting and citizen groups.
They look forward to seeing you there and discussing the plans for the health of the Rum River Watershed. If you cannot make this event, there will be a public hearing on Jan. 10 designed to seek public opinion. Details on the public hearing are forthcoming.
You can view the draft watershed plan at www.millelacsswcd.org. They welcome anyone to complete the comment form about the plan on the website even if they are unable to attend the workshop. However, those that complete the form after the workshop will likely feel best equipped to provide input.
For more information or questions call the Isanti SWCD at 763-689-3271.
