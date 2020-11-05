This will affect your 2021 property taxes and eligibility for property tax refund.
Have you purchased or moved into a property in the past year?
Contact your county assessor to file a homestead application if you or a qualifying relative occupy the property as a homestead on or before Dec. 1, 2020.
What is a qualifying relative?
For agricultural property, a qualifying relative includes the child, grandchild, sibling, or parent of the owner or owner’s spouse.
For residential property a qualifying relative also includes the owner’s uncle, aunt, nephew, or niece.
When do I apply?
You must apply on or before Dec. 15, 2020.
Once homestead is granted, annual applications are not necessary unless they are requested by the county assessor.
Contact the assessor by Dec. 15, 2020 if the use of the property you own or occupy as a qualifying relative has changed during the past year.
If you sell, move, or for any reason no longer qualify for the homestead classification, you are required to notify the county assessor within 30 days of the change in homestead status. For more information contact the Isanti County Assessor’s Office, 763-689-2752.
