Letters to the editor are welcome
• Please limit length of letters to 350 words. Letters longer than that length may be edited.
• We reserve the right to edit, to clarify, to avoid obscenity, libel or invasion of privacy. Form letters are not published.
• Thank you letters that list more than five business names or organizations will be charged a fee of $10.
• The last edition we will publish political letters to the editor relating to the Nov. 3 General Election will be in our Oct. 22 edition. Letters need to be received by 10 a.m. Oct. 19 to be included in the Oct. 22 edition.
Letters must bear handwritten signature of the writer (email accepted), full address and phone number (for verification purposes). Anonymous letters are never published.
Email to: editor.countynews@apgecm.com
