The County News Review allows each local candidate one free filing statement. The filing statement can be emailed to rachel.kytonen@apgecm.com and may include a headshot of the candidate.
The filing statement needs to be 350 words or less, and cannot include mention of a candidate’s social media pages or websites. The candidate can include an email address and/or phone number if they wish to provide additional contact information in their filing statement. The newspaper reserves the right to edit a filing statement if so desired.
Candidates whose filing period closed on June 2 needs to submit their free filing statement to the newspaper by noon on Friday, June 26, for final publication in our July 2 edition.
The newspaper does not contact candidates directly for a free filing statement; we only contact candidates directly for our Voter’s Guides.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.