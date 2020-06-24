The County News Review allows each local candidate one free filing statement. The filing statement can be emailed to rachel.kytonen@apgecm.com and may include a headshot of the candidate.

The filing statement needs to be 350 words or less, and cannot include mention of a candidate’s social media pages or websites. The candidate can include an email address and/or phone number if they wish to provide additional contact information in their filing statement. The newspaper reserves the right to edit a filing statement if so desired.

Candidates whose filing period closed on June 2 needs to submit their free filing statement to the newspaper by noon on Friday, June 26, for final publication in our July 2 edition.

The newspaper does not contact candidates directly for a free filing statement; we only contact candidates directly for our Voter’s Guides.

Load comments