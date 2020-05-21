Never, would we have anticipated to end the 2019-2020 school year in this way. However, the last days of school - Distance Learning - are fast approaching. Allow us the opportunity to thank everyone for the dedication and commitment that has been provided to support the education of our students. Also, we commend our students - your stamina, flexibility, and desire to continue on your educational path is admirable. Below you will find important information regarding the final days of this school year.
CE Jacobson Elementary
Tuesday, May 26 - 1-5 p.m.
This is the day that families will be able to pick up personal items that may have been left in the building. This process will be accomplished in a “drive thru” style. Please enter the bus loop and pull as far forward as possible and keep moving up as you are able. The runners will have a vehicle description to find you. With this process, there will be no need to leave your vehicle or enter the building. Library books can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Any remaining library books should be dropped off when picking up your personal items. There is not a delivery option for personal items.
High School Seniors:
Wednesday, May 20
This was the last day of classroom instruction for our class of 2020 seniors. Remaining school days will provide students with the opportunity to work with staff to catch-up on all final assignments and ensure they have completed the requirements for all classes.
Sunday, May 31
On Friday, May 8 we received guidance on graduation from the Minnesota Department of Education. Currently, we are reviewing the guidance and planning the Class of 2020 Commencement Program scheduled for Sunday, May 31 at 2 pm. More details will be shared as plans become finalized.
Students Grades 7-11:
Friday, May 22
This will be the last day of classroom instruction. May 26-28 will provide students with the opportunity to work with staff to catch-up on all final assignments and ensure they have completed the requirements for all classes.
All Students Grades 7-12:
Tuesday, May 26 - 1-5 p.m.
This is when all high school students will have the opportunity to turn in school property such as Chromebooks, textbooks, equipment, or instruments.
All items should be placed in a bag labeled with the students first and last name.
All awards, yearbooks, and personal property remaining in student lockers, will be packaged and ready for pickup during this time as well.
There is not a delivery option for these materials. More details will be provided in the coming weeks.
Child care:
The last day for child care of our essential workers is Friday, May 29. We are honored to have provided this service to those that are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. We appreciate all that you continue to do to provide for us. We also appreciate our staff who have stepped up to assist with this service.
Meal Disbursement
The last dates for the meal disbursement is Tuesday, May 26.
Facilities and Grounds
In an effort to provide support to our community, Rush City Schools have decided to open their playground facilities to the public. However, please note that these grounds are not sanitized regularly. We also ask that you follow the social distancing guidelines set forth by Gov. Walz when using the grounds. Let’s all enjoy this and make it a safe place for everyone.
Should you have any questions, our phone lines and email continue to be open to serve the community. Stay well.
