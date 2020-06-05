The IMAGE Art Show is available for viewing at www.ECRAC.org.
One-hundred and fifty-nine artists from all over the five county region have entered the show in seven categories including painting; opaque painting; transparent drawing; photography; 3D functional sculpture; 3D non-functional sculpture; and other forms.
This is the 33rd year of IMAGE, an annual judged art show for visual artists residing in Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, and Pine counties (Region 7E). Sponsored by the East Central Regional Arts Council (ECRAC), IMAGE is a celebration of artists living and creating in Region 7E.
This year’s IMAGE awards are: Best of Show ($500); and in each category: an Excellence Award ($200 each); Merit Awards ($150 each). In addition, artwork entered will be eligible for People’s Choice ($300) and Purchase Awards. These awards (with the exception of People’s Choice) will be presented online at www.ECRAC.org on June 1. The People’s Choice Award will then be distributed after the show ends.
Everyone viewing the show is allowed one vote for their favorite piece artwork. For more information on the show email: image@ecrac.org
About the East Central Regional Arts Council
The East Central Regional Arts Council (ECRAC) is a nonprofit 501c3 organization that has been designated by the Minnesota State Arts Board as the regional arts council for Region 7E in East Central Minnesota. The mission of the East Central Regional Arts Council is to support the arts and bring the life enhancing values they afford to Region 7E residents. ECRAC accomplishes this mission through programs and special initiatives for artists and arts organizations. You can find out more about the East Central Regional Arts Council at www.ecrac.org. This activity is made possible with funds provided by the McKnight Foundation and thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
