As we count our blessings this holiday season, I hope my math skills are enough to keep up!
One of the great joys of my tenure over the last decade-plus is witnessing the extent to which community members take care of each other. I am fortunate in that I get to see examples of this on a daily basis as our students, staff, families, and community members actively look for ways to help their friends and neighbors.
Acts of kindness come in all shapes and sizes. Some are smaller, like middle school students volunteering to help wipe down cafeteria tables on a day when a kitchen is short-staffed, or staff members hosting toy and food drives to make sure every family has something to celebrate. Some are larger, like the almost overwhelming efforts of community members to provide food for students when they aren’t in school, as we have seen with the Viking Vittles program.
Most people don’t get to see the acts of kindness that occur at North Branch Area Public Schools on a daily basis. My heart is made full when I see so many staff members and students ever vigilant and ready to help each other on a moment’s notice. Students in our schools go out of their way to befriend and support others, and do so much to create the positive environment we enjoy. Staff watch out for each other and students with a passion, and I could fill a novel with the ways they provide support, both large and small.
If the world were like North Branch Area Public Schools (NBAPS) and the communities we serve, neighbors would care more about each other and step up when needed. If the world were more like NBAPS, it would place a great value on face to face communication and differences would be cast aside in recognition of our common bonds. If the world were more like NBAPS, there would be a passion for supporting those less fortunate or in need for any reason.
That our staff and students go above and beyond the call of duty each and every day is deeply encouraging to me. It is also a direct reflection of the communities they serve and the expectations for kindness and generosity that are inherent.
I am so grateful for the inspiration provided by our staff and students daily, and for the example our communities provide us all! I hope you all find the peace, joy, and happiness you so richly deserve this holiday season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.