Top readers at Chisago Christian School celebrate “I Love to Read” month. Pictured in back, from left, are Adalyn Gunderson, Ava Burmeister, Gus Morgan, Matthew Dupre, Lincoln Jewson and JP Rutten. In front, from left, are Stephen Burmeister, Willa Reemtsma, Ruth Lewis and Lola Morgan.
Students of Chisago Christian School proved that reading and learning can be lots of fun!
The elementary school’s “I Love to Read” month began Jan. 10 with a “Reading Magic” show presented by local professional magician, Norm Barnhart. Several students were invited to help with the tricks, and all were amazed as Barnhart performed and shared that magic can be learned from books!
The school read alouds had a sled dog theme highlighting the 1925 Diphtheria Serum Run from Anchorage to Nome, Alaska, the Iditarod Races that commemorate and follow the same path of the Serum Run, and the John Beargrease Sled Dog Race from Duluth to Grand Marais, Minnesota.
Daily prizes were awarded to the first student who found a small husky dog that was hidden throughout the school. For 10 minutes each day, students were invited to “stop, drop, and read.”
Occasionally a mystery reader read a selection from a well-known book over the loudspeaker. Seventy-seven kids received a bookmark for reading at least 200 minutes. Each week, the names of children who returned their reading logs were put into a drawing for one of over 75 books that were given away.
Twelve homeschooled students from Chisago Lakes Baptist Church joined the Chisago Christian students for the fun activities. Students read 85,620 minutes outside of class, surpassing the school goal of 75,000 minutes in just three weeks. On Friday, Feb. 4, these eager readers were rewarded with a Pajama Day celebration where they watched parts of the 2008 Iditarod Race which included Forest Lake native musher Ken Anderson, while enjoying popcorn and Izzes.
Lincoln Jewson, (Center City) 5th grade, received a stuffed husky dog brought from Alaska, for being the top reader in the school by reading 5,114 minutes. Second place went to Lola Morgan, (Wyoming) 2nd grade, reading 4543 minutes. She also received a stuffed husky dog. Matthew Dupre, 5th grade was third place reading 3360 minutes.
Top readers for each grade level were: Ruth Lewis, K4 preschool; Stephen Burmeister, kindergarten; Willa Reemtsma, 1st grade; Lola Morgan, 2nd grade; Adalyn Gunderson, 3rd grade; Gus Morgan, 4th grade; Lincoln Jewson, 5th grade; JP Rutten, 6th grade. Top readers received a laminated placemat of sled dogs in Alaska and an award.
