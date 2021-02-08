Students of Chisago Christian School in Chisago City proved that reading can be lots of fun.
The elementary school’s “I Love to Read” month began Jan. 4. The school read centered around an Olympic theme to highlight the planned Summer Olympic games in Tokyo in July 2021.
Daily prizes were awarded to the first student who found a small tennis racket that was hidden throughout the school. For 10 minutes each day, students were invited to “stop, drop, and read.”
Occasionally a mystery reader read a selection from a well- known book over the loudspeaker. Fifty-four kids received a bookmark for reading at least 200 minutes. Each week, the names of children who returned their reading logs were put into a drawing for one of over 65 books that were given away.
As a special treat, the students enjoyed a magic show called “Reading Magic,” presented by local professional magician, Norm Barnhart. Several students were invited to help with the tricks, and all were amazed as Barnhart performed and shared that magic can be learned from books.
Students read 63,556 minutes outside of class, surpassing the school goal of 60,000 minutes in just three weeks. On Friday, Jan. 29, these eager readers were rewarded with a social distanced Pajama Day celebration, which included watching parts of the movie “Cool Runnings” while enjoying popcorn and pop.
Franklin Jewson, sixth-grade, received a new 2021 Guinness Book of World Records, for being the top reader in the school by reading 5,271 minutes. Second-place went to Grace Olson, fifth-grade, reading 3,460 minutes and third-place went to Madden Ruther, fifth-grade, reading 3,308 minutes, who both received a new book. Top readers for each grade level were: Delton Wirth K4 preschool, Grayson Falls, kindergarten; Faylinn Wirth and Rose DeVries (tied), first-grade; Josiah Cave, second-grade; Gus Morgan, third-grade; Lincoln Jewson, fourth-grade; Grace Olson, fifth-grade; Franklin Jewson, sixth-grade. Top readers received a new book and an award.
