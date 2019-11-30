North Branch, MN (55056)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 29F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 29F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.