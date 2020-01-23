The third week in January is Hunt for Happiness Week, a time to promote the pursuit of happiness across the country. We are encouraged to take a closer look at what we define as happiness and what it takes to achieve a satisfying level of this personal pleasure in our lives.
While it is not possible to be happy 100% of the time, there are those of us who come close. Sometimes a little natural chemical balance helps. Other times, a good balance of luck and blessings might keep the good karma flowing. However, most of the time happiness takes a little effort and an awareness of what true happiness looks like.
In 2019 the United Nations published a list of the happiest nations. In North America, Canada made the top 10 list. The United States ranked 19th. The happiest country in the world for the third year in a row was Finland.
Many factors play a role in happiness, and 2019’s World Happiness Report points out the changing forces impacting happiness. Location is not necessarily one of them. However, once the basic necessities of life are met, our habits erode our ability to be happy. Technology is one of the most significant factors in the United States’ waning happiness.
From an individual perspective, we each control our own happiness. During Hunt for Happiness Week, consider what brings you lasting happiness. Seeing people more frequently that bring joy into your life might bring you happiness. A spiritual connection is often an essential part of overall happiness. Taking care of your health improves your physical wellbeing, allowing us to be independent and an asset to others. Community connections and social activities broaden your horizons. Identify your favorite activities and pursue them more often. And, while money does not buy happiness, it is important to review and manage your finances to create security in our lives.
What makes you happy? Hunt for Happiness Week is the perfect time of year to find out. Then figure out how to prioritize it in the new year!
Weekly Events:
Friday, Jan. 24
• 7:30-9:30 a.m. - Friday Breakfast.
• 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. - Lunch.
Monday, Jan. 27
Ham with Scalloped Potatoes.
• 8:30 a.m. - Morning Stretch.
• 9:30 a.m. - Walking.
• 1 p.m. - Bridge.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
French Philly Sandwich.
• 10 a.m. - Coloring.
• 10 a.m. - Stitch & Knit.
• 12 p.m. - Hand & Foot.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Meatloaf.
• 9 a.m. - Cribbage.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Pulled Pork with Coleslaw.
• 9:30 a.m. - Walking.
• 12 p.m. - Hand & Foot.
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
