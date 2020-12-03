We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
It’s understandable that Chris Walker might be upset that he did not win the 2020 Hot Wheels Legends Tour.
The North Branch native rebuilt a 1959 El Camino he dubbed the “Hulk Camino,” and his rat rod was one of the finalists in a competition to be turned into a Hot Wheels car.
While the judges did not pick his car, selecting instead a rebuilt 1970 Trans Am, Walker said felt as if his car had won, too.
“I don’t feel as if I lost,” he said. “I felt I got a chance to share my vision for the car. I thank Hot Wheels for giving me the opportunity to show the world my car, and I thank the judges for all of the feedback they gave me on the car. I thank the competition, because they showed me how hard I’ll have to work if I want to win.
“But I don’t feel I lost. Not at all.”
The Hulk Camino earned its spot in the finals by winning a virtual event held in May, but that caused a bit of a problem for Walker.
“At the time we won the virtual tour, the car wasn’t running,” he admitted. “I guess I had played with my toy a little too hard – and I broke it. I was sweating a little bit because I had to get the car running, and it was a pretty major breakdown because I had melted some pistons.
“But we got it running again.”
The next nail-biting situation – at least for Walker – was that he did not accompany the car to the competition.
“We sent the car to California to a storage facility, and from there they were going to drive it to the studio,” he said. “Not being with the car, having some stranger drive the car, was nerve-wracking. I needed to explain to them things like how to get into the car, and that the shifter is on the roof, not on the floor.”
The six judges – a group that included celebrities such as Jay Leno, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias and Snoop Dogg – were asked to focus on three criteria: authenticity, creativity, and “garage spirit.” For authenticity, the judges were asked if the car “looked like a Hot Wheels car,” while creativity focused on whether the car stood out from the other models. And for “garage spirit,” the judges were asked to focus on whether the car was “built, not bought.”
Leno was the first of the judges who chose the Hulk Camino.
“It wouldn’t be a car I would drive, but it’s the ultimate Hot Wheels car,” he said. “I like this car very much. I think the roof is really unusual. I love the rough nature [of the car]. I think it’s brilliant and really interesting.”
Iglesias also chose the Hulk Camino, saying, “It’s not a car I would see at a Starbucks, but it screams ‘Hot Wheels’ to me. I could see it in a toy box or on a mantle.”
Snoop Dogg picked the Hulk Camino second behind the Trans Am, and the other panelists chose the Trans Am first to vault it into the top position. So while there was no ranking of cars behind the Trans Am, Walker felt justified in saying his car finished second.
“It was vindication for me, for sure,” Walker said. “I know Leno, for example, is a huge ‘car guy,’ so to have him pick it – and have guys like Fluffy and Snoop pick it – made me really proud.”
The video of the contest – which can be found on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mFcqcAQXJ-U – included a chance for viewers to comment on the cars. A number of those comments also heaped praise upon Walker and his creation.
“I admit that the car is strange, and people either love it or hate it – there’s no middle ground,” Walker said. “To me, cars are like flavors of ice cream. Everyone loves ice cream, but my favorite flavor doesn’t have to be everyone else’s favorite flavor.”
Walker, who owns a custom automotive shop in North Branch called ITW – which stands for In The Weeds – said the success of the Hulk Camino has inspired him to create new vehicles to enter in next year’s competition.
“My goal was to maybe inspire someone to think outside the box and create something – and have some fun,” he said. “I’ve had some visions pop into my head, and this is a good way to get them out of my head. I’m looking forward to hitting them with everything I’ve got next year.”
