March 4 is the only day on the calendar that is also a military command, “march forth!” so it’s only appropriate that this be the day that we celebrate the servicemen and servicewomen in our lives with National Hug a G.I. Day. Soldiers in the U.S. military have been referred to as G.I.’s since 1940, and today is the day that we celebrate everything they do for us.
The original meaning of G.I. was ‘galvanized iron,’ used by the logistic services in the United States Armed Forces. During World War I, G.I. started being interpreted as “Government Issue” or “General Issue” for the general items of equipment of soldiers and airmen. Not surprisingly, sarcastic usage among many servicemen was common, feeling they were just like any other “Government Issued” supply being mass-produced for Uncle Sam. By the time World War II was in full swing, the Selective Service System brought the term G.I. into widespread use. It became even more permanently etched in the American language when in 1944 President Franklin Roosevelt signed the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act, which became commonly known as the G.I. Bill.
Along with that, the character G.I. Joe was born. His creator, comic strip artist, and former Army Sergeant David Breger, issued his first G.I. Joe cartoon series in Yank magazine on June 17, 1942. And there was no going back once Hasbro trademarked their G.I. Joe as an action figure in 1964.
Adrienne Sioux Koopersmith created Hug a G.I. Day in 1996 as a way to salute and celebrate the men and women who risk their lives for our country and freedoms. The duty that the military does is not only for the betterment of our country, but for the world. We are more aware of that right now than ever. Take this day to show a G.I. your support and appreciation with a hug, a handshake, or a special act of kindness.
The Friendship Café is open for indoor dining, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Main entree, $7. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread and dessert.
Thursday, March 3: Swedish Meatballs w/Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Friday, March 4: Center closed.
Monday, March 7: Mock Chow Mein.
Tuesday, March 8: Lasagna.
Wednesday, March 9: Chicken Fajitas.
Thursday, March 10: Salisbury w/Mashed Potatoes & Gravy.
Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) w/fruit, $6.50. Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $8. Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $8.
All applicable taxes are included in prices. For payment we take cash or check.
Senior meal delivery program: If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of, between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
