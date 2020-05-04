Press release provided by Isanti County
Isanti County Family Services in collaboration with the Isanti County Emergency Operations Center has been working on the local response to the COVID crisis and has shared some ideas on how to cope.
The COVID-19 pandemic has likely brought many changes to how you live your life. You may worry about getting sick, how long the pandemic will last and what the future will bring.
Information overload, rumors and misinformation can make your life feel out of control and make it unclear what to do. During the COVID-19 pandemic, you may experience stress, anxiety, fear, sadness and loneliness. Mental health disorders, including anxiety and depression, can worsen. Self-care strategies are good for your mental and physical health, and can help you take charge of your life.
Take care of your body: Try to eat healthy well-balanced meals. Participate in regular physical activity. Stick close to your typical schedule, even if you’re staying at home. Avoid alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs. If you smoke tobacco or if you vape, you’re already at higher risk of lung disease. Because COVID-19 affects the lungs, your risk increases even more. Using alcohol to try to cope can make matters worse and reduce your coping skills.
Connect with others: If you need to stay at home and distance yourself from others, avoid social isolation. Find time each day to make virtual connections by email, texts, phone, and Face Time/similar apps or by sending a note. Find purpose in helping the people around you. If you know someone who can’t get out, ask if there’s something needed, such as groceries or a prescription picked up, for instance. Be sure to follow the Center for Disease Control (CDC), Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and your government recommendations on social distancing and group meetings.
Take breaks: Relax and recharge. Set aside time for yourself. Select a relaxing activity that works for you and practice it regularly.
Stay informed, however avoid too much exposure to news: Look for reliable sources such as the CDC and MDH to stay knowledgeable. Try to do enjoyable activities and return to normal life as much as possible and periodically check for updates.
Stay busy and focus on positive thoughts: A distraction can get you away from the cycle of negative thoughts that feed anxiety and depression. Enjoy hobbies that you can do at home. Maintain a sense of hope, work to accept changes as they occur, try to keep problems in perspective, and focus on things in your control.
Seek help when needed: If you are distressed, talk to clergy, a counselor, doctor, or contact a help or crisis line. Many of the local mental health service providers offer telehealth.
There are many tips and resources provided by the CDC, SAMHSA, MAYO staff and other providers.
Check out the following websites:
http://adultmentalhealth.org (includes contact information on local mental health providers)
https://www.health.state.mn.us/index.html
https://www.health.state.mn.us/communities/ep/behavioral/covid19.html
https://www.samhsa.gov/coronavirus
The following resources may also be helpful: East Central Crisis Services: 1-800-523-3333, Peer Support Connection: 844-739-6369, Crisis Text Line: Text “MN” to 741741, National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255.
