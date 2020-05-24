Dear Editor:
My family has been putting flowers on the grave of our great grandfather’s brother, Gustaf Asplund, for 100 years this year.
Three of five siblings left Sweden and moved to North Branch. Gustaf died Jan. 12, 1920 and is buried in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in North Branch. My great grandparents, John and Sofia Johnson, along with their children, put flowers on Gustaf’s grave. Then our grandparents Clara and Carl Holmberg, along with their children, put flowers on Gustaf’s grave.
Our parents are also deceased and now, my cousins in Minnesota attend to the family graves in the cemetery in North Branch. This year my cousin, Gerald and his daughter Kristyn, have cleaned the stones and trimmed around them and will put the flowers out for Memorial Day.
Another cousin and I started working on family history this year and it was our hope that other cousins might have a picture of Gustaf. We only know that Gustaf saved our uncle’s life. Phil at around age 2, was falling down a trap door in the barn and Gustaf caught hold of his foot. Our uncle (Phil) was born in 1917. We may never find a picture of Gustaf Asplund, but the descendants of his brother will continue to care for his grave.
Maureen Rea
Cheyenne, Wyoming
