Chisago County dispatch

Pictured in front, from left are Director Alicia Stovern, Mary Nalewaja, Sydney Lewis and Sgt. Tara Jacobson. Pictured in the middle are Jennifer Kasal, Lily Griffin, Lori Field and Jim Penberthy. Pictured in back are Sheriff Brandon Thyen, Kristin Bowers-Groeneweg, Karin Polzin, Andrew Norwood, Dionne Capuzzi, Joshua Manske and Chief Deputy Justin Wood. Not pictured is Margaret Morin. Photo submitted

Press release provided by the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office

Last month, the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office celebrated this year’s National Telecommunicators Week on April 11-17, by honoring its dedicated 911 Emergency Dispatchers.

During an emergency, they are the first point of contact for the citizens of Chisago County, tourists and those traveling through the area.

These 13, highly trained, caring Emergency 911 Dispatchers staff the Emergency Communications Center 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and 365 days a year. They work nights, weekends and holidays to ensure the safety of the citizens of Chisago County, as well as the first responders they send to every call.

Although seldom seen, they are the ‘hub’ of the emergency services field.

Chisago County 911 dispatchers field approximately 85,000 calls a year, including more than 2,200 911 calls monthly. They dispatch fire, EMS and law enforcement.

They are highly motivated and driven to protect the citizens they serve, as well as the first responders they dispatch.

