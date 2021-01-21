I would like to begin by taking the time to thank all of the students, staff, parents, families and all members of the Braham community for your continued support of the Braham Schools!
Though very different from any other year we have ever experienced, the school year has seemingly flown by. Now, we only have a few school days remaining until the end of quarter 2 and semester 1, which does end on Friday, Jan. 22. I would like to encourage all students to finish the first half of the school year strong and move into the second half with even more drive, motivation, determination and effort. I look forward to continued growth and success for all of our students. Keep working hard!
I would like to congratulate our 2020-2021 Triple ‘A’ Award winners Jody Baker and Cody Hansen. This award is sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League and goes to high school seniors who have a “B” or better grade point average and who participate in League-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities. Job well done Jody and Cody! I am also very proud to announce Sophie Anderson and Edwin Oquist as our ExCEL Award winners for the 2020-2021 school year. This is awarded annually to a junior female and male for their Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership. Congratulations Sophie and Edwin!
Our winter activities have gotten off to a late start due to the ‘pause’ we had experienced. All practices resumed Jan. 4 and competitions resumed on Jan. 14. We will have most of our home games broadcast live on the WCMP website at the following link: https://www.wcmpradio.com/broadcastschedule.
In closing, I am very encouraged by the amount of effort in all aspects (academics, arts and athletics) by the students of our school during this most unusual year. Yet, I realize, this is a team effort by all involved, and because of that I would like to once again thank the students, staff, parents, families, and all members of this community for being able to work together to ensure our kids have the best opportunities to develop themselves for future success.
