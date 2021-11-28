Veterans Memorial Park

Engraved blocks honoring a military member are available to purchase for the Veterans Memorial Park in Cambridge. Photo submitted

Now is the time to honor a military member of your family with an engraved block on one of the reflective walls at the Veterans Memorial Park on Birch Street and Second Avenue South in Cambridge. Blocks are limited and the reflective walls may soon be filled.

Thanksgiving or Christmas, this holiday season is the perfect time to recognize that special person who served in the US military, whether they served in the past or are currently serving.

Six of the eight reflective walls are filled and wall seven is nearing completion. Each wall consists of 90 engraved blocks and currently fewer than 150 engraved blocks are available for purchase.

To reserve that special place for that special person, complete an order form and mail it in to the address provided, with your check. Forms can be obtained by calling 612-324-3568, or picked up at the park, or downloaded from the website, www.veteransmemorialparkinc.org.

