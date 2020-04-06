We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
Although the Overby family is accustomed to education within their own home, through six years of home schooling, they, like many others, are feeling the impact of COVID-19 and the changes made to education.
“Both my husband and I went to public school here in the Cambridge-Isanti district. It was fantastic. The years my children went to public school were the same, fantastic. The teachers here are some of the best, in my opinion. When our kids were in kindergarten, first, third and fourth grades, respectively, we made the tough decision to leave public school and have them educated at home,” said Alicia Overby, home-schooling mother of four.
It’s been six years since the family made the decision to provide their children’s education from home. Now sixth, seventh, ninth and 10th graders, the children have developed routines both in their studies as well as socially.
“When I think about what our days look like, it’s hard to explain. Six years ago it began with morning work at the kitchen table all together and then we moved into our lessons. At the younger ages, they were easy to school together all in one place,” Overby said. “Today, however, things look very different. One thing you learn while educating your own children is that they all learn incredibly uniquely. So today our classroom is spread amongst the entire home inclusive of outdoors. We typically begin our days after chores with a warm breakfast and then they disperse just as quickly as they gathered. They are each in charge of utilizing their time and prioritizing their day. Some need more reminders than others to stay on task. So as they begin their work on math, science or geography, I rotate around the house helping where needed.”
Without a background in education, with the exception of their own experiences, Alicia and her husband, Scott, have worked hard alongside their children to make home schooling work by finding others and resources to make the process easier.
“Preparing to educate my own children took a lot of time, thought and preparation. When I began in 2014, however, I realized that I have it much easier than the pioneer home-school families who came before us,” Overby said. “Much like when I started my business in 2009, I found that with the internet we really have the world at our fingertips. Resources are available in a variety of ways and from a variety of sources. It takes some trial and error, but finding what works for us and for our children’s future goals does eventually come.”
The home-schooling journey for the Overby family hasn’t been easy, but being open to change and taking time to refocus has helped.
“Yes, I have struggled. The primary reason I wanted to home-school is also at times my primary hardship. Being with your children all day every day can be difficult. When you add in teaching subjects that may be difficult or frustrating for them, it can really be a challenge. What I have learned from this is that it’s all cyclical. I have learned that February is a difficult month due to the holiday break and feeling worn out,” Overby said. “I have found that math is not worth tears and often if a child of mine is agitated we take a ‘lap’ jogging in the driveway to get our mind right. I have learned that educating happens 24 hours a day and that sometimes book work can wait. Yes, it must get done, but with the extra time you have while educating your own children, there are more chances to make that up.”
While families are facing changes with education and social distancing, the Overby family and other home-school families are too.
“I have suggestions, yes, but they are for all of us. You see, we are all in this together. Home-school is also facing this challenge as we are missing our group learning opportunities, the library, our home-school co-op friends, our hockey teams and our rodeo/horse friends,” Overby said.
“All families are facing their own type of trauma and grief right now. Some have lost jobs, some have financial stress and we all have uncertainty about life. With the benefit of distance learning and home-schooling during this time, we have the ability to teach our children how to deal with these hardships. We can teach them through our emotions and letting them know they can have emotions too. We can also get the learning done well and respect the educators’ time and efforts. However, I feel most importantly if our children can come through this feeling safe, secure and important, we will all come out on the other side better off,” Overby added.
Looking at some of the positive things that have come out of home-schooling, Overby offers hope to those newly educating their children from home.
“We have been able to spend valuable time together as well as the siblings spending more time with one another. We have memories and laughable moments together that I’m unsure would have been possible otherwise,” Overby said. “From an educational standpoint, I have seen benefits in tailoring the kids’ learning to them but still holding them accountable to a standard.”
“Learn with them. Play games. Go outside. Do something your child enjoys. Take your own breaks. … You’ll be better for it,” Overby added.
Sylvi
7th Grade
Favorite thing about being home-schooled: More time at home with family and horses.
Advice for students distant learning: Have fun with it.
Home-school memories or favorite projects: Baking with family.
How do you keep learning fun? “For me to keep my learning fun is when it becomes too much that I just need to step away and take a minute and get a snack so that I can come back and do my best work.”
Pearl
6th Grade
Favorite thing about being home-schooled: Being at home and spending time with loved ones, as well as having fun with friends.
Advice for students distant learning: Have fun, be relaxed, don’t stress. If you need help just ask.
Home-school memories or favorite projects: Doing Feed My Starving Children.
How do you keep learning fun? “How I keep learning fun is just make it fun, smile, be happy and talk to your friends.”
Finn
9th Grade
Favorite thing about being home-schooled: More time at home and more fun activities like sports.
Advice for students distant learning: Get your work done and then have time to have fun.
Home-school memories or favorite projects: Getting to go to the outdoor rinks in winter.
How do you keep learning fun? “Take a break and do something fun and then just get back to it.”
Lilly
10th Grade
Favorite thing about being home-schooled: Having a lot of free time, being outside more and spending time in the barn.
Advice for students distant learning: Do your best and take breaks when you need them. Ask your parents if you need help, or email teachers with questions about assignments.
Home-school memories or favorite projects: “Well, I always remember when we first started home-schooling, my mom would always make what we were doing a lesson of some sort. So when we were baking, she would say “This is your math for the day!” or if we were outside playing she would say “This is your gym class for the day!”
How do you keep learning fun? “I might go grab a snack or sit outside to get some fresh air. Sometimes I’ll listen to podcasts while I’m typing or if I have to do research I’ll watch a YouTube video to get information versus reading.”
