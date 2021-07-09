Nancy Hoffman and Bruce Montgomery have recently been reappointed to the East Central Regional Development Commission (ECRDC) Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) Board of Directors.
Hoffman currently serves as the board’s chair and Montgomery represents Isanti County.
The ECRDC RLF provides gap financing to small businesses in Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine counties.
Hoffman, executive director of the Chisago County HRA/EDA, has more than 20 years of economic development experience. She is a graduate of St. Cloud State University and holds a Masters Degree from Minnesota State University – Mankato. She is active on several other local civic and economic development organizations, including GPS:45::93, the MN Rural Broadband Coalition, and the MN Association of Professional County Economic Developers. She was also named the 2020 Economic Developer of the Year by the Economic Development Association of Minnesota.
Montgomery is the senior vice president of Cambridge State Bank in Cambridge, and has over 35 years of lending experience. He is active in the community and has been on numerous civic and nonprofit boards in the East Central Minnesota area.
The ECRDC is a public agency whose board members are represented by officials appointed by county boards, townships, municipalities, school boards and citizens at large from Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine Counties.
For more information on the RLF other small business services, contact the ECRDC at 320-679-4065, ext. 29.
