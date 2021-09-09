We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
Motorists will encounter lane closures, additional delays and use of alternate one-lane traffic with flaggers on Highway 95 the week of Sept. 7, as crews begin to reconstruct the road surface and replace a pipe beneath the highway between Jackal Court and Isanti County Road 15.
Highway 95 remains closed to through traffic between Isanti County Road 15 and west Cambridge. Motorists should continue to follow the signed detour along County Road 15, County Road 6, Highway 47, County Road 6 and Highway 65 back to Highway 95 Cambridge.
Those who work, live or visit those within the closed work zone should expect the work zone to be busier with delays, multiple crews and equipment, stops with flaggers and alternate one-way traffic. Use the nearest exit/entry to your destination to avoid delays.
Crews will continue to shape the roundabout at Highway 47 and Highway 95. Be prepared to stop on Highway 47 and proceed with caution. To learn more about the safety and traffic flow benefits of roundabouts or how to navigate one, visit www.mndot.gov/roundabouts/.
For Highway 95 information, go to www.mndot.gov/d3/projects/2021/h95/, or contact MnDOT Construction Project Manager Rob Abfalter, at 20-223-6617 or robert.abfalter@state.mn.us.
When complete in late October, the $8.8 million project will provide a smoother road surface, improve storm water drainage, and improve access and safety along 12 miles of Highway 95.
For more information on projects in central Minnesota, visit www.mndot.gov/d3/construct/ or follow us on Facebook, at www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTcentral.
For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, call 5-1-1 or visit 511mn.org.
