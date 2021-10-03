Highway 95 between Highway 97 in Scandia and Panola Drive/County Road 86 in Franconia Township will have a full road closure beginning at 5:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 4. The closure is necessary to finish drainage repair work beneath the highway.
Motorists will be detoured around the closure using Highway 97, County Road 3/County Road 25/Olinda Trail and Panola Drive/County Road 86.
Local access for residents and businesses within the project area will be maintained during the project. The highway is expected to reopen by 5 p.m., Friday Oct. 8.
All remaining work will be done under intermittent daytime lane closures and is expected to be complete by early November, weather permitting.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.
