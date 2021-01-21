Dear Editor:
2020 project highlights for North Branch Water and Light:
• In 2020, the utility has provided over $150,000 in rebates to customers that chose to install energy efficiency equipment.
• The biggest project in 2020 is associated with the construction projects at North Branch School District. North Branch Water and Light provided over $100,000 in rebates. The biggest rebates were for the heating, cooling and ventilation systems where the school was provided over $60,000 in rebates for high efficiency chillers, variable speed drives for the fan motors, and ductless mini-split AC systems for the server rooms. The school district also received over $42,000 in rebates for LED lighting and occupancy sensors.
• Another big rebate project came with the new Kwik Trip. The utility provided over $22,000 in rebates for energy efficient lighting, high efficiency motors, variable speed drives, ENERGY STAR reach-in units.
• The utility provided significant rebate funds for a low-income housing facility in North Branch. By supporting energy efficiency in low-income housing tenants spend less of their income on energy. In 2020, the utility has provided over $10,000 to support energy efficiency in these facilities.
• This has likely been the biggest year for North Branch Water and Light in providing support for energy efficiency in the city in a long time.
Nancy Kelly, Energy Services Representative
Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.