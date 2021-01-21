Dear Editor:

2020 project highlights for North Branch Water and Light:

• In 2020, the utility has provided over $150,000 in rebates to customers that chose to install energy efficiency equipment.

• The biggest project in 2020 is associated with the construction projects at North Branch School District. North Branch Water and Light provided over $100,000 in rebates. The biggest rebates were for the heating, cooling and ventilation systems where the school was provided over $60,000 in rebates for high efficiency chillers, variable speed drives for the fan motors, and ductless mini-split AC systems for the server rooms. The school district also received over $42,000 in rebates for LED lighting and occupancy sensors.

• Another big rebate project came with the new Kwik Trip. The utility provided over $22,000 in rebates for energy efficient lighting, high efficiency motors, variable speed drives, ENERGY STAR reach-in units.

• The utility provided significant rebate funds for a low-income housing facility in North Branch. By supporting energy efficiency in low-income housing tenants spend less of their income on energy. In 2020, the utility has provided over $10,000 to support energy efficiency in these facilities.

• This has likely been the biggest year for North Branch Water and Light in providing support for energy efficiency in the city in a long time.

Nancy Kelly, Energy Services Representative

Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency

Load comments