Since Shawn Kuhnke wears two hats at Braham High School, he had two different opinions regarding the Minnesota State High School League decisions announced Monday, Sept. 21.
In a special meeting held that day, the MSHSL Board of Directors reversed an August decision to move the traditional fall sports of football and volleyball to a spring schedule.
The board voted to return football to a six-game fall schedule where the first game will be played on Friday, Oct. 9, while the volleyball season will open with teams playing their first matches on Thursday, Oct. 8.
As football coach of the Bombers, Kuhnke was pleased to hear that news.
“I was excited for our kids, because I know how much they wanted this to happen,” he said. “Seeing the excitement in their faces when they got the news makes this decision worthwhile.”
It would be wise for Kuhnke to remember that when he switches his football coach’s cap with his athletic director’s hat.
“The AD will be losing more sleep than the football coach,” he said. “This will be a logistical marathon that will have to be completed in a sprint. There are a lot of things that need to be put in place.”
On Aug. 4 the MSHSL voted to move volleyball and football to the spring due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, while the rest of the fall sports were significantly modified in the areas of competition. The schedules for football and volleyball season were to run from mid-March to mid-May, followed by a summer season from May through early July that will include the traditional “spring” sports of track, golf, softball and baseball.
According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, Minnesota was one of 19 states that opted to not play football in the fall. Illinois is the only nearby state that is not competing in the fall, although Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan modified their football season to some degree.
A large majority of Minnesota high schools wanted that August decision to be reversed. A MSHSL survey of 394 schools around the state showed that 80% wanted football to return to the fall, while 76% preferred volleyball play in the fall.
That feeling flies in the face of medical guidance offered by Dr. William Roberts, a physician who is a professor in the Department of Family Medicine and Community Health at the University of Minnesota. When asked about mitigating factors that would make volleyball and football safer now than they were considered in August, Roberts sounded a warning.
“Masking might be helpful, but I don’t see it as a tenable solution for athletes who are competing,” Roberts said. “Being outdoors is a huge advantage, especially if it’s windy and the air is circulating. … I think limiting after-a-score celebrations might be helpful.
“But I’m just not sure how we will be able to safely put people who are breathing hard face-to-face, as we have in football. And volleyball players are in pretty close proximity at the net, so I don’t know how that will be accomplished, either.”
That did not stop the MSHSL board from deciding to switch the volleyball season after it was presented with two options from the volleyball committee. The first was for a fall season that allows two weeks of preseason practice to begin on Monday, Sept. 28, followed by an 11-week season filled with 14 competitions, with the first day of competition allowed on Oct. 8.
The second was for a “spring” season that would allow one week of preseason practice starting on Feb. 15, followed by an 11-week season filled with 14 competitions that ended on April 19.
After more than 30 minutes of discussion, the motion to return volleyball to the fall passed in a 14-4 vote.
“I’m excited by this [news], because I love that the girls will have the opportunity to play sooner rather than later,” North Branch volleyball coach Mike Selbitschka said. “I would still like to see the spring sports not have to play in the summer, but that decision is above my pay grade.
“I’m just happy about this move, because we need all of our kids to be playing.”
While the MSHSL made no mention on the status of the “spring” sports whose seasons were moved to a May-to-July schedule, it is expected to consider the status of those sports — as well as those that compete in the winter sports season — at its scheduled meeting on Thursday, Oct. 1.
After voting on the volleyball switch, the board then addressed the football season. And while the discussion lasted more than an hour, most of that time was spent trying to determine how a potential postseason could be wedged into a scheduling window that is expected to close on Nov. 28.
The board voted 15-3 in favor of a proposal in which practices will start on Monday, Sept. 28, with the first games played on Friday, Oct. 9. The proposal is for a six-game regular season with a two-week postseason in a format yet to be determined.
Cambridge-Isanti football coach Shane Weibel said that decision dramatically improved the tenor of a practice his team held after the decision.
“Practice generally isn’t fun, because you’re taking hits, doing conditioning,” he said. “The reward comes on Friday night. When our season was moved to the spring, we weren’t really sure we would get that reward, because nothing is certain. Now, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.
“I’m excited for our kids. This group of seniors has worked really hard, and it took some lumps last season. Now our kids know they can earn that reward.”
Section tourneys announced for fall sports
The MSHSL Board of Directors presented a plan for section tournaments for the fall sports of boys and girls cross-country, boys and girls soccer, girls swimming and girls tennis.
The boys and girls soccer tournaments will look similar to years past, with a two-week postseason. If there are more than eight teams in a Section, the “play-in” games would take place starting Oct. 12-13, with quarterfinals on Oct. 14-17. The semifinals and finals would be played the following week.
While the girls tennis section tournament will be very similar to seasons past, the MSHSL decided to not offer an individual state tournament. The team tournament would be played on different days starting on Oct. 5, with the higher-seeded team serving as the home team.
The girls swimming section tournament will be held over two days starting Oct. 19, with a maximum of four teams competing together at a particular site. Since most sections have more than four teams, the times from different sites would be collected and compared to determine winners.
Teams would be limited to four entries per event, with only three coaches, no managers and only competitors allowed on the pool deck.
Cross-country also will use a format where a maximum of four teams will compete against one another at a particular site on Oct. 12. To allow four teams to compete together, teams would be limited to six competitors, which is down one from the traditional seven competitors.
Boys and girls cross-country teams would be allowed to compete on the same course on the same day, but not at the same time.
