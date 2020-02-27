Salt is a wonderful thing. It’s an important element in keeping the proper mineral balance in practically all of the earth’s living creatures. But how could something so wonderful and natural become such a problem? Salt consists of two main ingredients, sodium and chloride. Doctors tell us to control our salt intake, so that we don’t end up with too much sodium in our bodies, which could result in high blood pressure.
The other ingredient that makes up salt is chloride. Given the climate in Minnesota, something is needed to keep our roads, sidewalks, and parking lots from turning into ice skating rinks. Salt is the most commonly used product to accomplish this. It is estimated that in the metro area alone 350,000 ton of salt is applied to roads, sidewalks, and parking lots annually. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is telling us that that our lakes, streams, and rivers also need to control their salt intake as well, so that they don’t end up with too much chloride. High chloride levels are toxic to the aquatic life. One teaspoon of salt can permanently pollute 5 gallons of water, so it is important to use deicers as directed and as sparingly as possible. Once salt enters the water it is very costly to remove.
Currently there are not environmentally safe, effective, and inexpensive alternatives to de-icing salt. However, we can reduce salt at the source through smart application strategies. These strategies can result in cost savings, reduce damage to vehicles, reduce damage to your grass, and reduce levels of chloride that enters our waterways, due to runoff. The following are a few tips that we all can follow to reduce problems associated with de-icing salt application:
How can you make a difference?
• Apply less. More salt does not mean more melting. Use less than 4 pounds of salt per 1000 square feet. One pound of salt is approximately a heaping 12-ounce coffee mug. If your sidewalk is 3 feet wide one pound of salt would be sufficient for treatment of approximately 80 feet of sidewalk.
• 15 degrees is too cold for salt. Most salt stops working at this temperature. Use sand instead, but remember sand does not melt ice.
• Consider purchasing a hand-held spreader to help you apply at consistent rates.
• Sweep up the extra. If salt is visible on dry pavement it is no longer doing any work and will be washed away. Collect it and use it the next time de-icing is needed.
• Shovel soon after a snowfall. If the snow is removed and doesn’t get packed down there will be no need for de-icing.
How is the city of Cambridge trying to make a difference?
• Staff increases the amount of sand to salt when applying in temperatures less than 15 degrees.
• Staff has purchased equipment that coats the road salt with a salt brine solution while applying. The brine makes the salt “stickier” so that is doesn’t bounce when applied, keeping it on the area needing de-icing. This results in less salt usage and a faster activating product.
• Staff changes to almost straight sand in late winter/early spring, once the sun gains intensity and helps with melting.
• Staff has ordered salt brine application equipment that will be used for preconditioning roadways. The brine will be applied before a snow event to prevent the snow from freezing on the roadway, thus requiring less salt usage later.
• Staff attends MPCA provided training instructing on proper salt application methods.
For more information check out the Winter Parking Lot and Sidewalk Manual located on the MPCA website.
For more information contact Todd Schwab, Cambridge Public Works/Utilities Director, at 763-689-1800.
