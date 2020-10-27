IMT Insurance, a leading provider of personal and commercial insurance products in the Midwest, recently announced its list of 60 Community Contest winners, distinguishing the Viking Vittles Community Food Backpack Program, submitted by Hermann Insurance Services, Inc., as one of the recipients.
The IMT Community Contest awards monetary gifts to community projects and organizations within the states the company does business.
This year, entries were submitted for consideration from June to August, and 60 awards of either $500 or $1,000 were gifted to local projects and organizations in need.
With nearly 100 entries submitted and more than $32,500 awarded to worthy causes, Vikings Vittles was chosen as one of the 2020 $500 project winners.
The Vikings Vittles Community Food Backpack Program provides nutritious meals to low-income students on weekends when school meals are not available.
The program is administered by Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch in conjunction with Family Pathways.
This is the 23rd consecutive year IMT has awarded gifts to local community projects in need of funding.
IMT Insurance offers insurance products through more than 1,000 Independent Insurance Agencies across six states: Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
IMT Insurance is honored to partner with Hermann Insurance Services, Inc.
The superior performance and enduring commitment of agencies like Hermann Insurance Services, Inc. enable IMT to continue living up to their slogan, “Be Worry Free!”
